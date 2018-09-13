Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays show the magical side of travel in first joint marketing campaigns

The new Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays ads share surreal and fantastical elements

It is the first work by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO since winning the joint Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays ad account in a hotly contested pitch against Omnicom stablemate Adam & Eve/DDB earlier this year. AMV BBDO was the Virgin Holidays incumbent, while A&E/DDB had previously worked with Virgin Atlantic.

Following the review, AMV BBDO was tasked with developing complementary, but distinctive, marketing strategies for each brand. This is the first time the two brands have been aligned in their advertising.

Both spots will launch in the same ad break during ITV’s The X Factor on Saturday (15 September). They also have pooled media budgets and complementary media planning and buying strategies, handled by PHD. The campaign will run across video-on-demand, outdoor, press, radio, digital, mobile and social media.

First to air will be Virgin Atlantic’s ad, "Depart the everyday", which brings to life the exceptional experience customers can have above the clouds. Passengers go on an otherworldly plane journey in which a boy dances on the ceiling, a ball pool sits below deck, and the air vents serve rainbow soft-serve ice cream.

The cabin crew seen in the spot are all real Virgin Atlantic employees who auditioned for the roles.

The ad was written by Ben Polkinghorne, art directed by Scott Kelly, and directed by Salomon Ligthelm through Stink.

Next up is the Virgin Holidays ad, "The world is your playground," which encourages people to view the world with wonder, playfulness and openness. It has similar fantastical imagery and surreal elements to the Virgin Atlantic spot, such as: a man who rides a vintage muscle car down the Big Sur as if it were a skateboard; the Las Vegas strip placed within a pinball machine; and giant paper boats floating in San Francisco’s bay.

Both ads share a common character, an exuberant boy.

"The world is your playground" was written by Michael Hughes, art directed by Dalatando Almeida, and directed by Dante Ariola through MJZ.

Since the agency review the marketing teams of Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays have begun working closely together as well. While historically they have been in their "own zones," this new arrangement is more logical because customers often think they are the same brands anyway, Claire Cronin, the senior vice-president of marketing at Virgin Atlantic, told Campaign.

Though the brands are distinct, they are both aimed at "customers with flair," she added.

The mass democratisation of travel has also meant a mass dehumanisation of it, Cronin said, so Virgin Atlantic wants to "show how fantastic the experience is no matter where you are on the plane."

"People want their holiday to start sooner, and to arrive feeling refreshed rather than frazzled from the experience," she said.

Similarly, Virgin Holidays also offers an invitation to escape mundanity and stress: "We want to take people out of the everyday. The world is open to you, go grab it and have a sense of play," said Amber Kirby, marketing and customer director at Virgin Holidays, adding that the brand wants to get back to connecting emotionally with people through its marketing.

Also this week, Virgin Holidays has set up what it claims to be the biggest outdoor ball pool in the UK. The activation will run on 13 and 14 September at Observation Point on London’s South Bank.