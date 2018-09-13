Brittaney Kiefer
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays show the magical side of travel in first joint marketing campaigns

Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays have simultaneously launched their new multimillion-pound marketing campaigns and brand identities, which inject a sense of playfulness and magic back into the travel experience.

The new Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays ads share surreal and fantastical elements
The new Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays ads share surreal and fantastical elements

It is the first work by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO since winning the joint Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays ad account in a hotly contested pitch against Omnicom stablemate Adam & Eve/DDB earlier this year. AMV BBDO was the Virgin Holidays incumbent, while A&E/DDB had previously worked with Virgin Atlantic.

Following the review, AMV BBDO was tasked with developing complementary, but distinctive, marketing strategies for each brand. This is the first time the two brands have been aligned in their advertising.

Both spots will launch in the same ad break during ITV’s The X Factor on Saturday (15 September). They also have pooled media budgets and complementary media planning and buying strategies, handled by PHD. The campaign will run across video-on-demand, outdoor, press, radio, digital, mobile and social media.

First to air will be Virgin Atlantic’s ad, "Depart the everyday", which brings to life the exceptional experience customers can have above the clouds. Passengers go on an otherworldly plane journey in which a boy dances on the ceiling, a ball pool sits below deck, and the air vents serve rainbow soft-serve ice cream.

The cabin crew seen in the spot are all real Virgin Atlantic employees who auditioned for the roles.

The ad was written by Ben Polkinghorne, art directed by Scott Kelly, and directed by Salomon Ligthelm through Stink.

Next up is the Virgin Holidays ad, "The world is your playground," which encourages people to view the world with wonder, playfulness and openness. It has similar fantastical imagery and surreal elements to the Virgin Atlantic spot, such as: a man who rides a vintage muscle car down the Big Sur as if it were a skateboard; the Las Vegas strip placed within a pinball machine; and giant paper boats floating in San Francisco’s bay.

Both ads share a common character, an exuberant boy.

"The world is your playground" was written by Michael Hughes, art directed by Dalatando Almeida, and directed by Dante Ariola through MJZ.

Since the agency review the marketing teams of Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays have begun working closely together as well. While historically they have been in their "own zones," this new arrangement is more logical because customers often think they are the same brands anyway, Claire Cronin, the senior vice-president of marketing at Virgin Atlantic, told Campaign.

Though the brands are distinct, they are both aimed at "customers with flair," she added.

The mass democratisation of travel has also meant a mass dehumanisation of it, Cronin said, so Virgin Atlantic wants to "show how fantastic the experience is no matter where you are on the plane."

"People want their holiday to start sooner, and to arrive feeling refreshed rather than frazzled from the experience," she said.

Similarly, Virgin Holidays also offers an invitation to escape mundanity and stress: "We want to take people out of the everyday. The world is open to you, go grab it and have a sense of play," said Amber Kirby, marketing and customer director at Virgin Holidays, adding that the brand wants to get back to connecting emotionally with people through its marketing.

Also this week, Virgin Holidays has set up what it claims to be the biggest outdoor ball pool in the UK. The activation will run on 13 and 14 September at Observation Point on London’s South Bank.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
4 ways to innovate

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago

4 ways to innovate

AGENCY
Making the big picture clearer

Promoted

Added 12 hours ago

Making the big picture clearer

MEDIA
In-housing: everything you need to know

Promoted

Added 18 hours ago

In-housing: everything you need to know

MEDIA
Brand uplift is just a tap, click and brick away

Promoted

Added 34 hours ago

Brand uplift is just a tap, click and brick away