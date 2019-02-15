Gurjit Degun
Added 12 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Virgin and Bompas & Parr unveil sensory planetarium experience

Activation is part of Virgin's "Live life better" series.

Virgin and Bompas & Parr unveil sensory planetarium experience

Virgin and Bompas & Parr are creating a sensory experience where people can learn more about the solar system through sight, sound and smell.

Starting on 1 March, the three-day event allows people to step into a planetarium filled with sculptures resembling planets, which will each have a distinct smell.

The sculptures were created by artist Lucy Hardcastle and the scents by Design in Scent. There will also be sounds and sights created by Louise Beer and John Hooper.

The activation is part of Virgin’s "Live life better" content series, a guide for self-improvement. It takes place at the Lumen Crypt Gallery in London.

Lisa Thomas, chief brand officer at Virgin, said: "We’re always looking for ways to create new and incredible experiences and this event will give people the opportunity to experience an interplanetary journey first hand. The crypt location is particularly relevant; Virgin itself was started in a crypt!"

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now