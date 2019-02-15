Virgin and Bompas & Parr unveil sensory planetarium experience

Virgin and Bompas & Parr are creating a sensory experience where people can learn more about the solar system through sight, sound and smell.

Starting on 1 March, the three-day event allows people to step into a planetarium filled with sculptures resembling planets, which will each have a distinct smell.

The sculptures were created by artist Lucy Hardcastle and the scents by Design in Scent. There will also be sounds and sights created by Louise Beer and John Hooper.

The activation is part of Virgin’s "Live life better" content series, a guide for self-improvement. It takes place at the Lumen Crypt Gallery in London.

Lisa Thomas, chief brand officer at Virgin, said: "We’re always looking for ways to create new and incredible experiences and this event will give people the opportunity to experience an interplanetary journey first hand. The crypt location is particularly relevant; Virgin itself was started in a crypt!"