Virgin Experience Days picks Atomic for advertising

Virgin Experience Days has appointed Atomic London as its creative lead, with a remit to devise the brand's first-ever TV campaign to launch later this year.

The three-way final pitch also involved Above & Beyond and Snap London, with the process handled by Creativebrief.

Alongside TV, Atomic will manage activity on other platforms – focusing on digital media – with the aim of increasing Virgin's growth across these channels.

Dan Pearce, chief marketing officer at Virgin Experience Days, said: "We were looking for a creative agency that could elevate our strong position in the consumer experiences gifts sector and one that captured what the Virgin brand can uniquely deliver. Atomic have created a really exciting idea for us and we’re looking forward to seeing it air later this year."

Jon Goulding, chief executive of Atomic, added: "We’re thrilled to be working with Virgin Experience Days and to be creating their first TV campaign. Virgin Experience Days is all about new experiences in your life and we are looking forward to creating a campaign that captures that unique spirit of adventure."