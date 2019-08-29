Daniel Farey-Jones
Virgin Experience Days releases debut TV ad

Atomic London brings 'Give them a great story to tell' idea to life.


Recipients of Virgin Experience Days are given a dramatic taste of what's to come in the brand’s first foray into TV advertising.

Breaking today (Monday), "The gift", created by Atomic London, features falconry, cocktail-making and skydriving, using the visual device of match-cutting the moment recipients get their gift with the actual experience.

The red book that Atomic came up with as a prop has been adopted by Virgin as part of the gift packaging for its experiences.

The 30-second TV spot was created by Dave Henderson and Guy Bradbury, and directed by Liam & Grant through Castelli & Co.

Henderson and Bradbury said: "We wanted to create a campaign that highlighted the difference between giving a material gift and an experience gift."

Dan Pearce, chief marketing officer at Virgin Experience Days, said: "We have built an incredibly successful business through digital marketing channels and now is the perfect time for us to begin building our long-term brand, as we seek to strengthen our position as the UK’s number-one experience gift brand."

Virgin Experience Days appointed Atomic to its ad business in the spring after a competitive pitch including Above & Beyond and Snap London.
 
Media planning and buying for the campaign is by MNC.

August 29, 2019
August 16, 2019
August 15, 2019
August 14, 2019