Virgin hires ex-Barclays marketer Hilton for global role

Virgin Group has named former Barclays marketing director Claire Hilton its head of global brand development.

The appointment, which comes as Virgin is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary, will see Hilton work across more than 60 Virgin companies globally.

She worked at Barclays from 2003 to October 2019 in a series of senior marketing roles, including marketing communications director, international brand marketing director, UK marketing director and, from 2018, managing director, brand and insight.

Before Barclays, Hilton spent seven years at BT.

Lisa Thomas, global chief brand officer at Virgin, said: "Claire’s arrival couldn’t be better timed. We have our 50th year ahead and significant growth happening in both the UK and US – a time to look forward and ensure that our brand remains strong and that our businesses, our people and our customers across the world are excited about the next 50 years for Virgin."

Calling Virgin "a brand I have always admired", Hilton commented: "It’s going to be fascinating working with a variety of Virgin companies across multiple industries and continents to ensure Virgin’s brand DNA shines through. Ultimately, the role exists to help Virgin companies embody our central purpose of changing business for good."