Simon Gwynn and Emily Tan
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Virgin Holidays hires Boots brand director Kirby as new marketing boss

Virgin Holidays has appointed former Procter & Gamble marketer Amber Kirby as marketing and customer experience director.

Kirby, pictured, will begin in the role on 12 March, reporting to Virgin Holidays managing director Joe Thompson, and will lead a 35-strong marketing team.

She fills the vacancy left by Claire Cronin, who left to become senior vice-president of marketing at sister brand Virgin Atlantic last July.

Kirby joined Boots in 2015 as head of global brand and innovation – healthcare and Boots brands being promoted in April 2016 to global brand director, skincare and Boots health and beauty.

Before Boots, she spent 12 years in marketing roles at P&G in both London and Geneva.

She said: "Virgin Holidays has been responsible for delivering some of the most iconic marketing campaigns in travel including ‘Rock star service’, ‘Mojo’ and ‘Seize the holiday’.  

"I’m really excited about continuing to grow a much-loved British brand with an award-winning in-house team, whilst simultaneously tackling other business priorities such as a loyalty initiative and improving the digital experience."

Kirby's move to Virgin Atlantic last year followed shortly after the brand consolidated its global CRM business with Virgin Holidays and picked Proximity to handle the business. At the time, Virgin Atlantic denied the brands or their respective chief marketer roles would be merged.

Campaign has contacted Boots for comment.

