Virgin Media ad celebrates intergenerational musical connection

Virgin Media's latest spot celebrates an intergenerational musical connection between a father and daughter.

Starring Lava La Rue as a budding singer-songwriter, the second instalment of its "Faster brings us closer" campaign by Adam & Eve/DDB centres on two generations coming together over a mutual love of music.

After Lava La Rue discovers a 1990s jungle track dedicated to them when they were a child, their remix track curation is aided by the power of Virgin Media's "lightning-fast broadband". Titling the new track For You, Lave Lu Rue is seen paying tribute to their father live on stage.

The ad is directed by Maceo Frost through Knucklehead. As the son of a drum and bass DJ, Frost was able to capture the celebration of cross-generational influence through the medium of music.

The integrated campaign, copy written by Edward Usher with art direction by Xander Hart, will run across TV, cinema, VOD, out of home, online, press and social. Media has been planned and bought by Manning Gottlieb OMD. The spot will run for four months across various channels and debuts on 16 July on ITV at 8.05pm.

For the "For you" ad, two original songs have been written and produced by Curation and Lava La Rue, featuring Topcat.

In support of the film, Virgin Media will be launching a TikTok challenge in August featuring Lava La Rue's track. Virgin Media is also partnering Spotify to develop a bespoke music legacy generator, enabling its customers to learn more about the heritage of their favourite songs and the tracks that inspired them.

Cilesta Van Doorn, executive director of brand and marketing at Virgin Media, said: "The 'Faster brings us closer' series fuses Virgin Media's purpose of 'building connections that really matter' with what the brand is known for most – speed – and the second chapter of this campaign tells another familiar story of connection.

"We're proud to continue our recent focus on emotional brand building, and this shift in strategy is bringing strong benefits in both the long and short term – commercially and for our masterbrand equity.

"In our latest TV film, we've played homage to the 90s jungle scene and worked with cultural experts On Road and our internal Belonging Collective to bring the story to life in the most authentic way possible."

Virgin Media's "Faster brings us closer" campaign launched in February with a spot that showed two students forming an instant connection when they meet in an online video game.

Next week, Virgin Media will unveil its first small business campaign under the "Faster brings us closer" wrapper. The digital campaign, created by Merkle, will launch on 19 July and follows three small business customers – Camden Watch Company, Ultra Education and Salut Wines – as they use digital to accelerate their businesses into new areas.