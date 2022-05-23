Virgin Media arrives at The O2 with enhanced connected experiences

Virgin Media has arrived at The O2 with its brand and logo placed inside the venue and plans to open a new experiential studio space this summer.

The studio will have a key focus on Stream, Virgin Media's new TV platform, which offers a new way to bring together TV channels, video apps and streaming subscriptions all in one place.

Later this year, Virgin Media will open a gaming space where visitors can play a range of games on the latest consoles and platforms. They can gain access to exclusive game titles, and it can host esports competitions and industry events.

As part of Virgin Media O2's vision to make The O2 "the best-connected venue in the UK", its hyperfast gigabit broadband network will be installed. O2's 5G mobile network is already available inside the venue.

Since the two brands joined together in June 2021, Priority was made available to both Virgin Media and O2 customers. The mobile network operator is offering its customers Priority Tickets 48 hours before general release and access to the O2 Blueroom and O2 Bluebar in The O2 arena.

Gareth Griffiths, director of partnerships and sponsorship at Virgin Media O2, said: "We're delighted to be able to bring Virgin Media and O2 together under the same roof at The O2. Virgin Media will create an enhanced connected experience for visitors with gigabit broadband available so that it will become seamless to share unforgettable moments online.

"We'll launch a market-leading gaming experience this autumn and we're delighted Priority is now available to all Virgin Media and O2 customers at The O2. This includes Priority Tickets, where our customers get exclusive access to shows in The O2 arena and indigo at The O2, 48 hours before general release."

In 2005, AEG and O2 formed a partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnership. Now, 15 years on since The O2 officially opened its doors, Virgin Media O2 will continue to drive that partnership forward, giving access to the biggest music and entertainment to even more customers.

Paul Samuels, executive vice-president of AEG Global Partnerships, said: "The O2 and O2 have been in close partnership since our doors opened in 2007, and together we have welcomed more than 100 million people and hosted more than 3,000 events at the world's most popular entertainment venue. Now, as we celebrate 15 successful years of the venue, we are delighted to mark this moment and welcome Virgin Media to the AEG family and celebrate the launch of Virgin Media at The O2.

"Their plans to make The O2 the most connected venue in the country, through Virgin Media O2's gigabit broadband network, will further elevate the fan experience and place The O2 at the forefront of technological advancements. We look forward to continuing to build on an already successful partnership in this next chapter with Virgin Media O2 and can't wait to bring new and unique experiences from the worlds of gaming and experiential to The O2's visitors very soon."