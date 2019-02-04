Simon Gwynn
Virgin Media and BBH part ways after seven years

Agency declines to repitch despite recently scooping IPA Effectiveness Award for the brand.

Virgin Media: review was bolt from the blue for BBH
Virgin Media: review was bolt from the blue for BBH

Bartle Bogle Hegarty’s seven-year relationship with Virgin Media has come to an end after the Publicis Groupe agency declined to repitch for the account.

A BBH spokesperson said the agency was "incredibly proud" of its work for Virgin Media, from both a creative and commercial standpoint, and it had been "surprised and disappointed" by the brand's decision to call a review.

They added: "We absolutely respect any client's decision to review and thank them for their invitation to participate, but we have declined that invitation."

The TV, broadband and mobile provider surprised many in the ad industry when it called the review last month. In October, BBH picked up a silver IPA Effectiveness Award for its work with the brand – one of several it took home, including the Grand Prix for Audi.

Chemistry meetings have now taken place and pitches are expected in March.

Simon Gwynn

