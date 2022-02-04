Virgin Media debuts campaign featuring female skateboarder

Virgin Media will launch an ad tonight (4 February) that celebrates the power of connectivity through the story of a young female skater in the pursuit of learning a new trick.

“Skatergirl”, created by Adam & Eve/DDB, will debut during the FA Cup match between Manchester United and Middlesbrough this evening.

The ad stars Aamira, who befriends a skate crew after falling off her board while attempting a "drop in" on a skate bowl.

At first, she is embarrassed and disheartened but Aamira slowly finds her confidence again when her new skater friends start connecting with her online by sharing videos, which push her not to give up.

Virgin Media’s “We’re better, connected” mantra shines through when Aamira nails the trick in front of her friends after being inspired by the videos she was sent online.

Adam & Eve/DDB's Richard Brim, Tim Vance and Paul Knott made up the creative team on the campaign, with planning and buying conducted by Manning Gottlieb OMD. It will run across digital, social, out of home and online video.

As part of the campaign, research was conducted by Virgin Media around inclusivity in skating communities in a bid to feature underrepresented groups.

For instance, Aamira is part of a community in London called Melanin Skate Gals & Pals. This group aims to give a voice to marginalised communities and was a source of inspiration for Virgin Media when devising the campaign.

Simon Groves, executive director of brand and marketing at Virgin Media O2, said: “Our latest campaign shows just how integral the internet is in inspiring us, connecting us, and helping us achieve our dreams, no matter what our background.

“It’s a story about exactly why we’re better, connected. And as the UK’s fastest major broadband provider, Virgin Media provides the very best connectivity experience.”

Paul Knott, creative director at Adam & Eve/DDB, added: “The campaign is an example of how technology can unite people from different backgrounds and communities, enabling them to share in their pursuits, often in unexpected and serendipitous ways."