Virgin Media O2 ad captures skateboarding world record attempt

Virgin Media O2's latest TV ad showcases the moment a group of skateboarders won a Guinness World Record for being the fastest downhill skating team.

Filmed by Adam & Eve/DDB, it premiered on 24 April as part of the brand's ad takeover on Channel 4 during the Formula 1 Grand Prix highlights.

Known as Virgin Media's Speed Demons skateboarding team, the group of five skateboarders was led by Peter Dashwood-Connolly, who already holds the solo record.

The film captures the moment the competitors win the record for the fastest standing skateboard speed downhill (team) – which meant they had to travel connected at a speed faster than the previous record of 49.7mph. The team broke the record by reaching a top speed of 52.8mph.

The film opens with the skateboarders planning how they will attempt to break the record.

Using drones, the film goes on to capture the stunt and the aftermath while the group awaits confirmation from the adjudicator.

Audience, an agency specialising in live and digital experiences, set up the world record attempt.

The ad forms part of Virgin Media's "We’re better, connected" campaign, which earlier this year saw the launch of its “Skatergirl” ad featuring a young female skater learning a new trick.

Simon Groves, director of brand and marketing at Virgin Media, said: “We wanted to achieve something unforgettable that resonates and sticks with the viewer, and what better way to do this than by breaking such an awe-inspiring Guinness World Record title on national television.

"The Virgin Media Speed Demons and their captivating endeavours really bring to life the true power of speed and the importance of teamwork and connectivity.”

Stephen McIntosh, head of brand experience at Audience, added: “We wanted to create a moment that went much deeper than speed, to bring a community together to do something that had never been done before by breaking a world record. From the skateboarders to those in attendance including Virgin Media customers, everyone was there to witness a piece of history.”