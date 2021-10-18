Virgin Media and O2 debut first joint brand campaign for Volt launch

Virgin Media and O2 will debut their first joint brand campaign in a mission to launch Volt, a premium broadband and mobile network service.

Developed by O2 creative agency VCCP, activity launches today (18 October) with an announcement film (above) that visualises the benefits of Volt. A longer explainer film will run across online, digital platforms and social media.

Alongside this, the integrated campaign will roll out through media such as TV, cinema and out-of-home at iconic landmark sites. A Twitter competition will allow customers to win tech prizes and a Snapchat filter has been developed, both with the intention of allowing customers to engage with the energy of Volt.

A consumer PR campaign will be run by Hope & Glory and media has been planned and executed by Manning Gottlieb OMD.

The VCCP campaign execution follows a four-way competitive pitch in November 2020, with VCCP working with Electric Theatre Collective to develop a new visual look.

The campaign by VCCP will have no effect upon Adam & Eve/DDB’s work with Virgin Media.

Volt will allow customers of both Virgin Media and O2 to boost their broadband speed, double mobile data and allow roaming in 75 destinations.

Simon Groves, director of brand and marketing at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re really excited to launch our first proposition, Volt, and thereby offer much more to our customers. On day one we announced our ambition to connect more people to the things they love, bringing more choice, convenience and quality, and we see this very much as the beginning of our mission and commitment to upgrade the UK through both innovation and investment.”

Virgin Media O2 launched in June of this year, combining Virgin Media’s broadband network and O2's mobile network.

Laura Muse, creative director at VCCP London, added: “Two of the most iconic brands in the country coming together is a big moment that deserves equally bold and beautiful work. The launch of Volt had to be simple, unmistakably branded and most of all, it had to feel electric. Because this is just the start of what’s to come; not just for the campaign but the brands, their customers and the whole of the nation.”

VCCP has worked with O2 since its launch in 2002.