Virgin Media O2 on the hunt for lead customer marketing agency

The account was previously handled by M&C Saatchi, Oliver and Rapp.

Virgin Media O2: review follows business merger
Virgin Media O2: review follows business merger

Virgin Media O2 is reviewing its lead customer marketing agency following its £31bn O2 and Virgin Media merger.

Pitch Update: Aldi goes shopping and Gü tries its luck

O2 appointed Lida as its direct marketing agency in 2011 after the agency won a three-way pitch, managed by the AAR, against the incumbent Archibald Ingall Stretton and EHS 4D.

Lida merged with M&C Saatchi in January 2020 during a challenging time for both agencies, and the new entity took over the O2 business.

O2 has since merged with Virgin Media, announcing the deal in May 2020, which has prompted the review of its CRM.

This follows a series of reviews for Virgin Media O2, as it announced a review of its media account in April, in addition to VCCP winning its creative account against Adam & Eve/DDB in March. 

Rapp was Virgin Media's CRM incumbent and the agency has confirmed it will be repitching for the account.

A Virgin Media O2 spokesperson said: “We are currently carrying out a pitch process to appoint a lead customer marketing agency for Virgin Media O2. We regularly review the partners who work with us and, following our merger, we are refreshing our agency partnership in this area.

“We have shared this information with M&C Saatchi, Oliver and Rapp and thank them for their continued support during this time.”

Campaign has approached Oliver for a response, while M&C Saatchi declined to comment.

