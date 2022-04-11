Virgin Media O2 launches multimillion-pound brand campaign for Volt

Virgin Media O2 has launched a multimillion-pound brand campaign for Volt, following on from its initial teaser campaign in October last year.

Developed by VCCP London, VCCP CX and Girl&Bear, the campaign will run over the next five weeks, across channels including out of home and TV.

The former includes a digital OOH display at London’s Piccadilly Lights and the latter includes a TV ad, which made its debut over the weekend during ITV’s Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (9 April).

The leading spot was developed by VCCP London and Electric Theatre Collective, with director Rich Hall from Riff Raff films.

It features a bolt of blue and red, representing the Virgin Media O2 offering, which travels through a block of flats and allows people to immerse themselves in their video games, music, films, and video calls through faster broadband and extra data.

The ad uses the Iggy Pop track Lust for Life and the voiceover was provided by British broadcaster and radio host, Julie Adenuga.

Currently, Virgin Media O2’s media agency is under review. On this occasion, media has been led by MG OMD, and will also see Volt “supercharge” the sets of the channel’s TV shows.

Emma Withington, head of planning at MG OMD, said the campaign had been a “demonstration of real integration” between the media agency, Virgin Media O2 and VCCP.

Laura Muse, creative director at VCCP London, said: “Every single part of our lives depends on great connectivity these days – it makes us who we are.

“So what better way to show the power of Volt than our red and blue streams of energy literally transforming the world around us. Whether it’s impossible camera moves, blockbuster CGI or spectacular new OOH tech, this campaign really is supercharged and like nothing you’ve seen before.”

Volt is the first joint customer value proposition from Virgin Media O2, which includes a Virgin Media broadband speed boost and doubled O2 mobile data for every eligible O2 Pay Monthly plan.

VCCP recently won the creative account for Virgin Media O2.