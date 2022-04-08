Virgin Media O2 reviews media account

Virgin Media O2 is reviewing its media planning and buying account, following the merger of the two telecoms companies in 2020.

The review comes after the appointment of VCCP to the consolidated Virgin Media O2 creative account, following a competitive pitch against Adam & Eve/DDB.

Havas Media and Manning Gottlieb OMD are the incumbents.

Havas Media has managed the media planning and buying for O2 since 2015 and MG OMD has held the media account for Virgin Media since 2008.

Campaign understands that both incumbents have been invited to repitch, with Liberty Global running the review.

A Virgin Media O2 spokesperson told Campaign: "Media is a significant investment area for Virgin Media O2 and, as such, we have decided to review our media planning and buying arrangements to ensure they are in line with our strategic, operational and commercial needs."

MG OMD chief client officer Claire Marker told Campaign the agency will take part in the review.

"We are proud to build on our incredible history with Virgin Media and excited to be a part of this process with VMO2," she said.

A spokesperson for Havas Media declined to comment.

In October 2021, the combined business released its first joint brand campaign when it launched Volt, a broadband and mobile network service. MG OMD handled the media planning and buying for the campaign.