Shauna Lewis
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Virgin Media O2 reviews media account

VCCP recently won the creative account for the recently merged telco.

MG OMD: handled media planning and buying for Virgin Media O2's first campaign
MG OMD: handled media planning and buying for Virgin Media O2's first campaign

Virgin Media O2 is reviewing its media planning and buying account, following the merger of the two telecoms companies in 2020.

The review comes after the appointment of VCCP to the consolidated Virgin Media O2 creative account, following a competitive pitch against Adam & Eve/DDB. 

Havas Media and Manning Gottlieb OMD are the incumbents.

Havas Media has managed the media planning and buying for O2 since 2015 and MG OMD has held the media account for Virgin Media since 2008.

Campaign understands that both incumbents have been invited to repitch, with Liberty Global running the review.

A Virgin Media O2 spokesperson told Campaign: "Media is a significant investment area for Virgin Media O2 and, as such, we have decided to review our media planning and buying arrangements to ensure they are in line with our strategic, operational and commercial needs."

MG OMD chief client officer Claire Marker told Campaign the agency will take part in the review.

"We are proud to build on our incredible history with Virgin Media and excited to be a part of this process with VMO2," she said.

A spokesperson for Havas Media declined to comment.

In October 2021, the combined business released its first joint brand campaign when it launched Volt, a broadband and mobile network service. MG OMD handled the media planning and buying for the campaign.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How strong are your client-agency relationships?

How strong are your client-agency relationships?

Promoted

April 05, 2022
Fully engaged: how gaming consoles can deliver big for the right brand

Fully engaged: how gaming consoles can deliver big for the right brand

Promoted

April 05, 2022
Why smart TVs will change the way brands advertise forever

Why smart TVs will change the way brands advertise forever

Promoted

April 05, 2022
PHD's Ali Reed on how to use data to unlock potential

PHD's Ali Reed on how to use data to unlock potential

Promoted

April 05, 2022