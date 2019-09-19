Virgin Media takes cheeky Scouse girl on adventure of her dreams



Virgin Media has launched the next instalment of its "You can do anything" campaign with a fantastical story about a girl from Liverpool.

The ad, by Adam & Eve/DDB, follows a young protagonist as she realises "I can do anything", after her family gets Virgin Media services installed. This newfound confidence takes her on a dreamy journey that sees her strike a pose with her family next to bursts of fire, dominate a football pitch and host an epic sleepover.

The soundtrack is a revival of SL2's 1990s rave tune On a Ragga Tip, which Virgin Media has released on Apple Music and Spotify.

The work was written by Simon Vicars, art directed by Andre Sallowicz and directed by Raine Allen-Miller through Somesuch. Manning Gottlieb OMD is the media agency.

This is the second effort by A&E/DDB since winning Virgin Media’s advertising account earlier this year, replacing Bartle Bogle Hegarty London.

The launch ad for the brand’s "Unlimiting" platform, directed by Academy’s Ian Pons Jewell, saw a dad follow his new sense of freedom to a darkly comic end: driving off a cliff because he believes he can fly. This work takes a lighter, more playful tone.

It will premiere today (Friday) during the kick-off game for the Rugby World Cup on ITV and run for two months across TV, video-on-demand and social media.

Cilesta Van Doorn, director of brand and marketing at Virgin Media, said: "More than ever, we’re focused on what connectivity allows people to do and experience. At Virgin Media, we’re all about building connections and removing limits, so our customers feel free to connect to the people and things that really matter to them. And that’s exactly what ‘Unlimiting’ articulates and precisely why we’ve taken this bold creative direction."