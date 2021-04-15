Virgin Media uses holograms for virtual pizza party

Virgin Media is celebrating the importance of connections by joining two pizza restaurants 400 miles apart so loved ones who have been missing each other can share a meal together.

Hologram technology, provided by Musion, will allow guests to be sat across the "same" table from the two separate locations for a virtual reunion. The experience will provide a life-sized, 3D, 4K display and visitors can interact in real time while eating pizza together.

The "Two hearts pizzeria" will be open for two days from 15 April in South Bank, London and Castle Street, Edinburgh.

Earlier this year Virgin Media hosted a competition to find loved ones based in the English and Scottish capitals interested in sharing a surprise meal without traveling hundreds of miles.

The experience aims to go beyond what is achievable on a standard video call using a mobile or laptop. After observing how much human connections have been tested over the past year Virgin Media was inspired and wanted to bring people closer together than ever before.

In its recent TV spot “Faster brings us closer”, created by Adam & Eve/DDB, the power of connections was also explored through a love story featuring two gamers.