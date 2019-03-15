Kim Benjamin
Virgin Money helps runners boost London Marathon donations

The activation celebrates participants and their chosen causes.

Virgin Money, the title sponsor of the London Marathon, is staging a Virgin Money Giving Challenge Zone to tie in with this year's event. 

The space will celebrate the runners and the many causes they are supporting. Participants and their families and friends will be able to compete in a number of fun challenges, with the aim of winning more money for their chosen causes.

Runners can take part in a number of activities at a bowling alley, a disco dancefloor and at air hockey tables. Photo opportunties will include the chance to pose with a giant medal and a "sponsor me" heart that runners can use for their social channels to encourage further donations.

The activation, to take be staged at the Virgin Money London Marathon Running Show, held at Excel from 24 to 27 April, will be managed by RPM. This year's London Marathon will take place on 28 April. 

