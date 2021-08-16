Virgin Money partners O2 for sky high live gigs

Virgin Money is celebrating the UK's return to live music with a series of intimate gigs on the roof of The O2 featuring artists the brand is supporting through its Emerging Stars Programme.

The shows will be hosted at Up at The O2, meaning guests will climb to the top of the O2 to reach the acoustic performances with panoramic views of London.

Dylan will perform on 24 August, Aaron Taylor on 25 August and Mosa Wild on 26 August.

Laura Whitmore, the official ambassador of the Virgin Money Emerging Stars programme, visited Up at The O2 to open the series of gigs alongside Mosa Wild.

Virgin Money customers have access to tickets as part of the brand's developing customer rewards programme. Tickets will also go on general sale.

Helen Page, chief brand officer at Virgin Money, said: "Creativity and innovation is at the core of the Virgin Money brand and we are excited to mark the return of live music events in 2021 in a truly spectacular way.

"Lockdown has been hard on everyone and we are all in need of something uplifting. This is a unique opportunity to experience live music from some incredible up-and-coming artists at an unforgettable venue. We are also thrilled to be able to offer our Emerging Stars such a spectacular stage to perform on.

"We can't wait to create unforgettable moments for Virgin Money customers while supporting the UK's music industry as it makes its return to live events. Rewarding our customers is a huge priority for us – access to exclusive events such as these is a brilliant perk for customers and there's plenty more to come."

Virgin Money's Emerging Stars Programme launched in summer 2020 and is designed to identify, support and promote emerging music talent.

The gigs follow last year's pop-up Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle, which hosted socially distanced live performances. Acts included The Libertines, Ronan Keating, Van Morrison, Sam Fender, Becky Hill, Chase & Status and Mosa Wild.