Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Virgin Radio partners Sky for ad-free Chris Evans show

Sky investment will provide branded content, competitions and events.

Virgin Radio’s The Chris Evans Breakfast Show will run without any ad breaks as the station partners Sky to provide branded content, competitions and events.

The new show begins on 21 January, with Evans leaving BBC Radio 2 after 13 years. It means that Virgin Radio will be able to offer a similar "uninterrupted audio experience" to the BBC show. The deal is initially for 12 months.

Virgin Radio is available online, on mobile and on DAB digital radio. It will also launch on Sky+ and Sky Q on 7 January.

The station is owned by Wireless Group, which was acquired by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp in 2016. The deal was brokered directly between News UK and Sky.

Rebekah Brooks, News UK chief executive, said: "When I started talking to Chris about his return to Virgin Radio, we were very clear we needed to do something to shake things up – something that tore up the rule books.

"Thanks to this partnership with Sky, Chris and his team will have unprecedented freedom and listeners will get more of Chris and the team than they would ever have expected. This line-up really is the dream ticket."

