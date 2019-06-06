Virgin Trains pulls out all the stops in new spot

Virgin Trains makes a light-hearted attempt to imagine the perfect vehicle in a new ad highlighting the benefits of travelling on its trains.

Created by Anomaly London, the TV spot features a man traveling to Wigan on a pimped-up bench that provides him with food, entertainment, company, a drinks service, a toilet and free Wi-Fi as it travels on its own road.

After it all gets a bit hairy, he is transported into a relaxing Virgin Train where a salad awaits. Virgin Trains will sell a version of the salad in the ad, which has been created to coincide with the campaign, on board.

Joe Corcoran, head of creative at Anomaly, said: "Virgin isn’t a company that’s just added their logo to a train. Over 22 years, they’ve reimagined and built what train travel can be. That was the starting point for the campaign.

"If you were to imagine what perfect train travel could be, you’d make it faster, comfier, fill it with great food, proper coffee, Wi-Fi, entertainment… a Virgin Train, essentially. We hope people find it as enjoyable as an actual Virgin Train."

Keith Schofield directed the TV ad, which launches tomorrow (8 June) night, through Caviar. Comedian and actor Mike Wozniak did the voiceover. Editing was by Marshall Street Editors and the sound studio was 750mph.

A media campaign, planned and bought by Manning Gottlieb OMD, kicks off today and will include video-on-demand, traditional and digital out of home, social, radio and cinema.

The outdoor, radio and social ads use the "brand world" Anomaly created in 2017, which features a Virgin red background with rough drawings and handwritten writing it claims emulates the brand's "punk energy".

Anomaly won both the East and West Coast Mainlines in 2017. Virgin Trains lost of the East Coast franchise last year and the new operator London North Eastern Railway is currently carrying out an ad, digital and CRM review. Anomaly has decided not to take part.