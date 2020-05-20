Virtual Campaign Sprintathon deadline extended to 26 June

The deadline for submissions to the virtual Campaign Sprintathon has been extended to 26 June.

Campaign is calling on agencies, media owners and industry bodies to get involved by filming yourself passing a water bottle with the aim of breaking a world record in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

To be in with a chance of securing the Guinness World Records' title of "Largest online video chain passing a water bottle", we need at least 465 people to take part, so family and friends can also be a part of the attempt.

Each video will need to show one person passing the water bottle from their right hand to the left for a minimum of five seconds – you can be as creative as you like. This will then be stitched together and published on Campaign's website.

For everyone taking part, Campaign is asking for a donation to Stand Up To Cancer. The funds raised will help to transform breakthroughs in the lab into treatments and cures for cancer patients.

Here's how to take part: