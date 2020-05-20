The virtual Campaign Sprintathon kicks off this weekend with the aim of breaking a world record in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Campaign is calling on agencies, media owners and industry bodies to get involved by filming yourself passing a water bottle.

To be in with a chance of securing the Guinness World Records' title of "Largest online video chain passing a water bottle", we need at least 250 people to take part.

Each video will need to show one person passing the water bottle from their right hand to the left for a minimum of five seconds – you can be as creative as you like. This will then be stitched together and published on Campaign's website.

For everyone taking part, Campaign is asking for a donation to raise funds for Stand Up To Cancer. The money raised will help to transform breakthroughs in the lab into treatments and cures for cancer patients.

How to take part: