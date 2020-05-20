The virtual Campaign Sprintathon kicks off this weekend with the aim of breaking a world record in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.
Campaign is calling on agencies, media owners and industry bodies to get involved by filming yourself passing a water bottle.
To be in with a chance of securing the Guinness World Records' title of "Largest online video chain passing a water bottle", we need at least 250 people to take part.
Each video will need to show one person passing the water bottle from their right hand to the left for a minimum of five seconds – you can be as creative as you like. This will then be stitched together and published on Campaign's website.
For everyone taking part, Campaign is asking for a donation to raise funds for Stand Up To Cancer. The money raised will help to transform breakthroughs in the lab into treatments and cures for cancer patients.
How to take part:
- The video must start with the water bottle out of shot and finish with the bottle out of shot
- The bottle must start and end at shoulder height in order to continue the sequence
- The bottle must be passed from your right hand to your left hand
- The video must be filmed in landscape
- The video must be a minimum of five seconds long
- One person per video
- The video file, your full name and company must be sent to Sprintathon@cancer.org.uk
- The video must be sent between 22 May and 1 June