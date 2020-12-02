Emmet McGonagle
How long?
Visa gives back to the high street once more in festive spot

Ad marks third year of ‘Where you shop matters’ brand positioning.



Visa has launched a campaign encouraging the public to shop local this holiday season.

Created by Saatchi & Saatchi, “More than shopping” features retailers (including Scottish lifestyle boutique Bon Tot, winners of Visa’s Christmas ad competition in 2019) celebrating new business during the festive period.

Other companies starring in the ad include butchers The Proud Sow, lifestyle brand Luna & Curious, cycle shop SE20 Cycles and Nottingham’s Tough Mary’s Bakehouse.

It ends with a message calling for people to shop locally this Christmas, prompting the tagline: “Where you shop matters.”

Launching on Friday alongside print, radio and social media activity, the work was created by Will Brookwell and directed by Chris Faith through Prodigious. Media is handled by Starcom.

Visa is also continuing its partnership with Guardian Labs – the branded content division of The Guardian that includes paid promotion across the newspaper’s social platforms to outline how much money is retained within the community when consumers support local businesses.

So far this year, Visa has committed to help eight million small businesses get online and adapt to the “new normal” of the coronavirus pandemic. 

The latest campaign follows last year’s festive film, which saw independent shopkeepers perform a rendition of Somebody to Love by Queen.

The high street also received some much-needed love in Visa’s 2018 ad, "All they want for Christmas is you".

