Visa hands primetime ITV ad spot to Scottish independent baby boutique

Visa has given a primetime ITV ad spot to a toddler-and-baby boutique from Edinburgh as part of its campaign to encourage people around the UK to shop local and support their high streets.

Bon Tot, an eco-conscious store in Stockbridge founded and run by Kristina Currie, won a competition to have its ad broadcast during Dancing on Ice's launch show on 22 December

Independent businesses were challenged by Visa to submit a copycat of the brand's own Christmas ad. Bon Tot beat a raft of other entries with a heart-warming video of five youngsters acting as shopkeepers and singing along to Queen’s Somebody to Love.

The spot has been viewed 8,000 times on Instagram to date.

The campaign forms part of Visa’s wider campaign that aims to encourage people to support their local high streets by shopping locally.

"The aim of our campaign and copycat contest is to shine a spotlight on independent retailers nationwide, so we’re really thrilled to have received entries from independents across the country, each showcasing the best our high streets have to offer," Suzy Brown, Visa's head of marketing for UK and Ireland, said.

"Bon Tot’s entry in particular embodied both charm and creativity, and through rallying the support of St Stephen Street’s local retailers, Bon Tot did an outstanding job of showing why #WhereYouShopMatters."