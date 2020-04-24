Gurjit Degun
Vision Express awards £12m media account to the7stars

Tissues and pitch presentations took place over video conferencing.

Vision Express: previous ad starred Julie Walters
Vision Express, the high-street optician brand, has awarded its £12m UK media planning and buying account to the7stars after a competitive pitch that mainly took place over video conferencing.

The business was previously held by Publicis Media agency Blue 449, which was merged with Spark Foundry last year. It is understood that Spark Foundry took part in the review.

Chemistry meetings took place face to face before the coronavirus lockdown, but the process continued with tissue meetings and the final pitch presentations taking place over video calls.

Liam Mullins, managing partner at the7stars, said: "We are delighted to be working with Vision Express. We are excited to bring our data, digital and technology-first approach, along with our retail expertise to our communications, to help the nation see more clearly. I’m really proud of the agency pitching during this lockdown period and making sure the7stars passion and culture shine through – even on a video call."

The move follows Leo Burnett winning the Vision Express creative account in March. The retailer has more than 575 stores across the UK and Ireland.

Jane Exon, marketing director at Vision Express, said: "The7stars showed an incredibly strong understanding of the Vision Express business and demonstrated how they could work with us to accelerate our exciting omnichannel strategy."

