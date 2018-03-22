Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Visit Florida to pop-up at Westfield Stratford

Visit Florida, the US tourist board, is creating a video experience to encourage shoppers to visit the destination.

Visit Florida to pop-up at Westfield Stratford

The "Florida adventure experience" at Westfield Stratford City this weekend will showcase a number of attractions and destinations in the US state.

This includes Daytona Beach, Emerald Coast, Fort Lauderdale, Martin County, Sarasota County and St Pete/Clearwater. Visitors will also be able to experience attractions at SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment and Walt Disney World Resort.

Visit Florida will be giving guests a chance to win a holiday to the state too. The experience takes place on 24 and 25 March.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now