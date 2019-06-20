Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
Vita Coco plans week of surprises for London commuters

Activity supports launch of pressed coconut water.

Vita Coco: rickshaw rides by Waterloo station
Vita Coco will be giving away samples and prizes in London to celebrate the launch of its pressed coconut water variant. The activity is part of its "Impossible to hate" campaign, with events taking place during 17-21 June.

The activation started on the Victoria and Central Underground lines yesterday (Wednesday) to encourage commuters to talk. Actors placed a bag on empty seats and commuters who chose to speak to them were gifted goodie bags.

Today (Thursday), Vita Coco is offering rickshaw rides from Waterloo station. They aim to aid commuters impacted by the five-day RMT strike affecting South Western Railway trains.

Activities culminate in Covent Garden on Friday, with a prize-winning experience. Passers-by can interact with a digital installation to share their biggest problems of the week. A series of improvised stunts by actors will bring their responses to life and surprise participants with a prize.

It will take place outside the Urban Outfitters store, with footage and photographs available on social media.

Tim Rees, managing director of UK and Ireland at Vita Coco, said: "We want to bring cheer to people’s mornings, so we’ll be handing out surprises across London that are guaranteed to make commuters crack a smile."

The work is being delivered by creative events agency Bearded Kitten and performance marketing shop Journey Further.

