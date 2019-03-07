Vivendi, Ascential, Stylist, Ozone and Tortoise speak at Digital Media Strategies 2019

The theme of this year’s Digital Media Strategies in co-operation with Flashes & Flames is "Navigating the future of digital publishers" as the conference will examine how media owners are driving revenue growth through diversification and new business models.

Speakers include Arnaud de Puyfontaine, chief executive of Vivendi, the owner of Universal Music, Canal+ and Havas; Duncan Painter, chief executive of Ascential, the owner of Cannes Lions; Zillah Byng-Thorne, chief executive of Future; and Ella Dolphin, chief executive of The Stylist Group.

The founding shareholders in The Ozone Project, the digital display ad platform set up by Guardian News & Media, News UK, Reach and Telegraph Media Group, will also speak together for the first time on stage.

Hamish Nicklin, chief revenue officer of Guardian News & Media; Dominic Carter, chief commercial officer of News UK; Piers North, group digital director of Reach; and Dora Michail, managing director of commercial growth, Telegraph Media Group will present with Craig Tuck, managing director of audience growth at Ozone.

Other notable speakers at the two-day event include Liz Moseley, members’ editor of Tortoise Media, the news start-up launched by former BBC news chief James Harding; and Claire Blunt, chief operating officer of Hearst UK.

Flashes & Flames, Haymarket Automotive and Haymarket Media Group, the owner of Campaign, are among other speakers.

Digital Media Strategies in co-operation with Flashes & Flames takes place at One America Square on 2 and 3 April in London.

To find out more, go to the Digital Media Strategies website.