Vizeum on alert as TSB reviews media account

TSB is reviewing its media account, currently held by Dentsu Aegis Network’s Vizeum.

Vizeum has held the account since 2016, when it replaced Manning Gottlieb OMD after a competitive pitch.

The bank has appointed intermediary How To Buy A Gorilla Company to run the process, which is being led by TSB’s chief marketing officer Pete Markey.

Agencies will receive RFIs this month with pitches taking place in October. Vizeum is repitching for the three-year statutory review.

Joint has handled TSB’s creative account since it was spun off from Lloyds TSB in 2013. The agency's first major work for the bank was a cinema campaign narrated by Sir Patrick Stewart.