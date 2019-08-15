Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Vizeum on alert as TSB reviews media account

Agency was appointed by the bank in 2016.

TSB: advertising is created by Joint
TSB: advertising is created by Joint

TSB is reviewing its media account, currently held by Dentsu Aegis Network’s Vizeum.

Vizeum has held the account since 2016, when it replaced Manning Gottlieb OMD after a competitive pitch.

The bank has appointed intermediary How To Buy A Gorilla Company to run the process, which is being led by TSB’s chief marketing officer Pete Markey.

Agencies will receive RFIs this month with pitches taking place in October. Vizeum is repitching for the three-year statutory review.

Joint has handled TSB’s creative account since it was spun off from Lloyds TSB in 2013. The agency's first major work for the bank was a cinema campaign narrated by Sir Patrick Stewart.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Why it's important to take your listeners on a journey

Promoted

Added 10 hours ago
The interactive future is here - and this what you need to know

The interactive future is here - and this what you need to know

Promoted

Added 33 hours ago
AGENCY
Job description: Marketing officer

Job description: Marketing officer

Promoted

August 13, 2019
AGENCY
Job description: Technical writer

Job description: Technical writer

Promoted

August 01, 2019