Vizeum names Mike McCoy as UK chief executive

McCoy returns to Vizeum after seven-year absence.

McCoy: replaces Lloyd-Williams
Dentsu Aegis Network has appointed Mike McCoy, executive director at The Story Lab UK, as UK chief executive of its media agency Vizeum.

Starting next month, McCoy replaces Jem Lloyd-Williams, who left in April to join Mindshare as chief executive. He will report directly to Matthew Platts, executive director – media and performance at Dentsu Aegis Network UK and Ireland.

McCoy joined Vizeum in 2000 and spent 12 years there, rising from TV buyer to managing partner. In 2012, he moved to Vizeum Los Angeles, where he was managing director for two years. 

In January 2014, he returned to London as chief media officer at sister shop Amplifi. That November, he launched The Story Lab as a premium content offering in the UK.

Euan Jarvie, chief executive at Dentsu Aegis Network UK and Ireland, said: "Vizeum is an immensely important part of our network, with a strong heritage of providing its clients with the best strategic thinking in media and a commitment to embrace the latest innovations and content.

"This tradition will become even more important for brands as they look to make the most of the opportunities that new technologies provide. In Mike, we have the perfect custodian to help protect and enhance that capabilities of the agency whilst it continues to be one of the most potent innovators in its field."

McCoy said it was exciting to return to the agency "which played such a pivotal role in my formative years within the industry. The rate of change that the media industry is experiencing presents plenty of challenges but also a lot of opportunities."

