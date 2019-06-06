Vizeum shapes up with Weight Watchers win

WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers, is set to move its media planning and buying account to Dentsu Aegis Network’s Vizeum.

It is understood that the agency pitched against the incumbent, Publicis Groupe’s Blue449, as well as the7stars, in a process handled by Aperto One.

Jemma Banks, marketing director at WW, said: "Vizeum delivered an exciting strategy and approach that will help drive our ambition for WW of providing wellness to all."

Blue 449 has worked on the business since 2016, when it took over from OMD without a pitch.

WW moved its global creative account to Anomaly last year soon after the brand appointed Gail Tifford as chief brand officer. Anomaly created a campaign in January featuring pop star Robbie Williams as its new brand ambassador.

When the company rebranded to WW in September 2018, it introduced a new tagline: "Wellness that works."