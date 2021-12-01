VMLY&R appoints UK managing partner to bolster client leadership team

VMLY&R has appointed Chien-Wen Tong as UK managing partner, with a brief to cultivate relationships across the agency's portfolio of clients, focusing on Intel, Danone and Colgate-Palmolive.



Reporting to UK chief executive officer Justin Pahl, Tong's appointment marks an expansion of the UK's client leaders as the role is new. She will work alongside executive partner Katherine Francis and managing partner Daniel Lipman.

Prior to her appointment, Tong was head of client development and managing partner at WPP’s Wavemaker. As part of WPP’s relationship with the World Health Organisation, she led the pro-bono efforts of the company to launch eight campaigns in 12 weeks and educated people on how to stay safe at the start of the pandemic.

Tong has 11 years of experience across WPP, including Ogilvy One (now Ogilvy), JWT and Possible (both now WundermanThompson) and MEC (Wavemaker).

Pahl said: "Chien-Wen's hire is a true testament to the agency we've built. Her expertise in how digital and data transform brand experience is crucial as our role continues to evolve into helping our clients transform and grow through a deeper understanding of their audience."

Tong added : "I couldn't be more excited to join VMLY&R. The convergence of brilliant creativity with world-class digital and experience capabilities has been a dream of mine for a while, and VMLY&R bring these together with deep client relationships. I'm looking forward to unlocking new opportunities and creating sustainable routes for growth.”

Most recently, VMLY&R retained its spot on the government roster, was shortlisted twice for the Channel 4 Diversity in Advertising Award and worked as part of the WPP partnership team The Pharm to launch Boots’ Christmas campaign.