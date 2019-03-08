VMLY&R buys porn mag in order to close it down

VMLY&R has teamed up with the Polish newspaper Gazeta.pl and purchased Poland's longest-running erotic magazine, Twój Weekend, in order to close it down.

The stunt was to demonstrate their opposition to the objectification of women. The special final issue of the magazine will not feature any nude photos. Instead it seeks to raise awareness of cultural issues such as sexual education, gender portrayal, equal rights, sexism and to promote diverse and progressive narratives of femininity.

The project is supported by an advertising campaign, including outdoor, media, cinema, radio, press, social media and online.

VMLY&R Poland and Gazeta.pl created the campaign with support from client partners including Mastercard and Bank BGZ BNP Paribas. These companies have actively supported women in business and implemented progressive equality strategies in their organisations.

