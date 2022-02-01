VMLY&R nabs Mother's Dayoung Yun among others

VMLY&R has announced the appointment of Dayoung Yun as creative director.

Yun joins after 16 months at Mother, where she created its global campaign for Dubai Tourism, enlisting Zac Efron and Jessica Alba to deliver a series of films designed to look like movie trailers.

Before joining Mother, Yun was a creative director at R/GA for one year, prior to which she spent two years as creative director at Pablo London. Yun also worked at Fallon London and was with Crispin Porter & Bogusky for 10 years.

In her new role, Yun will work across the agency's existing clients, which include Intel, Facebook and New Balance, while also playing a role in the agency's new-business drive. As a Korean-born American, she will bring a "global experience and perspective" to the department and clients.

Laurent Simon, VMLY&R's UK chief creative officer, said: "Dayoung Yun is a fierce creative talent who looks at work and briefs with an incredibly fresh perspective. I know her arrival and leadership will have a huge impact on the department, and I am so glad to count her in our team."

Yun added: "What attracted me with VMLY&R is that they have a very agile approach to everything. They empower each team to embrace global and local opportunities, while providing tools and resources like data and prototyping, which you can only dream of in a smaller shop. It allows us to creatively innovate in our storytelling for our clients and solve their business problems in the most groundbreaking ways."

VMLY&R UK's creative department will also be welcoming Zach Speight and Harriet Wiltshire, both of whom join from Karmarama, where they gleaned experience on The British Army, Scope and First Direct.

Existing talent Christopher "CJ" Joyce and Perle Arteta have been promoted from senior creatives to associate creative directors, expanding on the department's leadership. As ambassadors for mentoring, creative diversity and inclusivity, their new positions will enable them to share their knowledge and upskill junior team members.

Completing the run of appointments are Campaign Faces to Watch Abigail Stephenson and Matt Jones, who have been promoted to senior creatives.