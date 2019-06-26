Omar Oakes
Added 36 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

VMLY&R plumps for Zenith's old office on Percy Street

Wunderman Thompson needs more room at Greater London House.

Percy Street: VMLY&R London will be based at Zenith's former office (picture: Google)
Percy Street: VMLY&R London will be based at Zenith's former office (picture: Google)

VMLY&R London is relocating to Fitzrovia in the summer as WPP repositions its London agencies post-merger. 

The agency – formed last year by merging VML and Y&R – has signed a lease for Zenith’s former office on Percy Street. The Publicis Groupe media agency moved to White City earlier this year.

It is believed to be a temporary move ahead of VMLY&R London’s long-term relocation to the former Financial Times headquarters on Southwark Bridge Road. WPP reportedly bought a long-term lease on this property earlier this year.

WPP needs to make room at VMLY&R’s current premises at Camden's Greater London House, which it shares with its bigger sister shop Wunderman Thompson.

Wunderman Thompson was officially created this year but the merger has proven to be a more protracted process than VMLY&R, given the larger size of the business and managing client conflicts. Some J Walter Thompson staff have already relocated to Greater London House from their previous office in South Kensington.

Even after VMLY&R has moved out, WPP may still require more office space for Mirum UK, the digital agency within the Wunderman Thompson network that shared offices with JWT London. It is understood that WPP is considering renting additional office spaces in the nearby Camden area.

Y&R bought Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe in 1999 to create RKCR/Y&R, based at Greater London House. It was rebranded to Y&R London in early 2017 and then to VMLY&R after last year's merger.

Justin Pahl, chief executive of VMLY&R London, said: "Our move to Percy Street is representative of our ambition. And it gives us a unique opportunity to create an environment that enables connections and materialises the VMLY&R brand for our employees, clients and partners. It’s another big step in building our agency in London and we couldn’t be more excited."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #57 Alice Burton

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #57 Alice Burton

Promoted

Added 35 hours ago
How can tech and data deliver a better future for retail?

How can tech and data deliver a better future for retail?

Promoted

Added 39 hours ago
How to connect data and transform marketing results

How to connect data and transform marketing results

Promoted

June 25, 2019
The EU: finding new ways to defend brand purpose

The EU: finding new ways to defend brand purpose

Promoted

June 25, 2019