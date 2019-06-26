VMLY&R plumps for Zenith's old office on Percy Street

VMLY&R London is relocating to Fitzrovia in the summer as WPP repositions its London agencies post-merger.

The agency – formed last year by merging VML and Y&R – has signed a lease for Zenith’s former office on Percy Street. The Publicis Groupe media agency moved to White City earlier this year.

It is believed to be a temporary move ahead of VMLY&R London’s long-term relocation to the former Financial Times headquarters on Southwark Bridge Road. WPP reportedly bought a long-term lease on this property earlier this year.

WPP needs to make room at VMLY&R’s current premises at Camden's Greater London House, which it shares with its bigger sister shop Wunderman Thompson.

Wunderman Thompson was officially created this year but the merger has proven to be a more protracted process than VMLY&R, given the larger size of the business and managing client conflicts. Some J Walter Thompson staff have already relocated to Greater London House from their previous office in South Kensington.

Even after VMLY&R has moved out, WPP may still require more office space for Mirum UK, the digital agency within the Wunderman Thompson network that shared offices with JWT London. It is understood that WPP is considering renting additional office spaces in the nearby Camden area.

Y&R bought Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe in 1999 to create RKCR/Y&R, based at Greater London House. It was rebranded to Y&R London in early 2017 and then to VMLY&R after last year's merger.

Justin Pahl, chief executive of VMLY&R London, said: "Our move to Percy Street is representative of our ambition. And it gives us a unique opportunity to create an environment that enables connections and materialises the VMLY&R brand for our employees, clients and partners. It’s another big step in building our agency in London and we couldn’t be more excited."