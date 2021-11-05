Fayola Douglas
Vodafone: anyone can be Santa in Christmas ad tackling digital poverty

The campaign will help those with limited access to the internet and digital technology.

Vodafone: donors' reflections show them as Santa
Vodafone is celebrating the joy of giving in its Christmas campaign, which calls on consumers to give to the less fortunate and save them from digital poverty.

According to Ofcom, about 1.5 million UK households do not have internet access. This ad is part of Vodafone's "everyone.connected" initiative, which was launched in June as a commitment to connect one million people living in digital poverty by 2022.

"Give the gift of connection", by Ogilvy, follows a young man leaving his house, a woman on a bus and a man cycling a city street as they travel to a Vodafone store to donate unwanted devices, with their reflections magically becoming Santa.

A girl is then seen applying for an apprenticeship, showing the power of the donations, with the strapline "Together we can give the gift of connection". The ad was directed by Jack Driscoll through Academy Films.

Viewers are invited to help people in the UK with limited access to the internet and digital technology by donating old devices. Vodafone will add six months of free connectivity to devices donated to its Great British Tech Appeal, with charity partner Barnardo's redistributing them to disadvantaged children and families.

The fully integrated campaign, supported by a partnership with ITV, includes TV, radio, PR and social and will run until 26 December. The TV ad will debut tonight (5 November), with a 30-second ad running across several spots, including ITV's I'm a Celebrity..., the football World Cup qualifying matches between England and San Marino and England and Albania, coverage of the Autumn Nations Rugby and Extraordinary Extensions on Channel 4.

Max Taylor, consumer director at Vodafone UK, said: "This year our Christmas campaign brings to life the joy of giving after an enormously challenging 18 months. We've created an uplifting campaign that harnesses the generosity of the nation at Christmas. We want to invite people to join our quest to tackle digital poverty and do so with a motivational and positive message.

"Our campaign gives people an easy way to help someone in need, and we hope many will find their inner Santa and join us in our pledge to connect one million people by the end of 2022."

