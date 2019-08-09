Sara Spary
Vodafone appoints Anomaly to global brand strategy brief

The agency will work for the brand globally out of London.

Vodafone: Anomaly will support its commitment to develop digital societies
Vodafone Group has picked Anomaly as its strategic and creative agency partner for the brand globally, following a competitive pitch.

Anomaly, whose roster of clients globally include Facebook, Google, Ikea, Unilever and YouTube, will provide strategic and creative insight for Vodafone’s global campaigns and initiatives. The business will be run out of Anomaly’s London office. 

The agency will also support Vodafone’s commitment to develop digital societies, improve inclusion in technology and reduce its environmental impact, Anomaly said, and develop creative for Vodafone’s in-house media buying teams.

Vodafone Group currently has mobile operations in 24 countries and fixed broadband operations in 19 markets.

"Anomaly is aligned with Vodafone’s strong values and will be able to work with us in an agile way to develop campaigns and initiatives that have a positive and genuine social impact," Nikos Vlachopoulos, Vodafone Group’s marketing and brand director, said.

"Anomaly will also support our expanded need to deliver creative ideas for digital content at scale."

Vodafone is understood to have previously worked with Santo on this account.

Camilla Harrisson, partner and chief executive at Anomaly London, added: "As a business built for a changing world, we are incredibly excited to be partnering with Vodafone, which not only has the vision and ambition of future-facing technology company but also a genuine commitment to harness its extraordinary scale to create a meaningful positive difference to the future."

