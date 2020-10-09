Emmet McGonagle
Added 27 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Vodafone calls on New Commercial Arts as global creative partner

Account was previously with Anomaly.

Vodafone: incumbent was Anomaly
Vodafone: incumbent was Anomaly

Vodafone has appointed New Commercial Arts as its new global strategic and creative agency, following a competitive pitch.

Incumbent Anomaly, which won the telecom brand’s creative account last August, declined to participate in the pitch.

This year Vodafone has released ads created by Guardian Labs and We Are Social, with the brand’s in-house team creating an ad last month (16 September) highlighting the unifying role of the internet. Ogilvy, meanwhile, created the UK campaign "Unlimit yourself" last July, after the brand parted ways with former frontman Martin Freeman.

Vodafone currently stands at the top of BrandZ UK brands ranking with a value of $23.1bn (£17.8bn), and was named the eighth most-awarded advertiser for effectiveness in Warc’s Effective 100.

Conceived by Adam & Eve founders James Murphy and David Golding, New Commercial Arts launched in May this year with ambitions to “unite brand and customer creativity to make brands more desirable and easier to buy".

Immediately after launching, the agency won the creative account for Halifax, which parted ways with Adam & Eve/DDB after nine years.

New Commercial Arts also created a post-lockdown outdoor campaign for the World Out of Home Organization, which ran in 60 countries.

Last month, the agency hired John Blight, a planner at Adam & Eve/DDB, as senior strategist.

Vodafone and New Commercial Arts declined to comment.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to rise in a media company: Female First Forum

How to rise in a media company: Female First Forum

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago
Why it’s time you got to know Generation Z

Why it’s time you got to know Generation Z

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
Fighting the bot invasion: how to clean up your data and stop losing money

Fighting the bot invasion: how to clean up your data and stop losing money

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago
Why responsible advertising is good for your bottom line

Why responsible advertising is good for your bottom line

Promoted

October 01, 2020