Vodafone calls on New Commercial Arts as global creative partner

Vodafone has appointed New Commercial Arts as its new global strategic and creative agency, following a competitive pitch.

Incumbent Anomaly, which won the telecom brand’s creative account last August, declined to participate in the pitch.

This year Vodafone has released ads created by Guardian Labs and We Are Social, with the brand’s in-house team creating an ad last month (16 September) highlighting the unifying role of the internet. Ogilvy, meanwhile, created the UK campaign "Unlimit yourself" last July, after the brand parted ways with former frontman Martin Freeman.

Vodafone currently stands at the top of BrandZ UK brands ranking with a value of $23.1bn (£17.8bn), and was named the eighth most-awarded advertiser for effectiveness in Warc’s Effective 100.

Conceived by Adam & Eve founders James Murphy and David Golding, New Commercial Arts launched in May this year with ambitions to “unite brand and customer creativity to make brands more desirable and easier to buy".

Immediately after launching, the agency won the creative account for Halifax, which parted ways with Adam & Eve/DDB after nine years.

New Commercial Arts also created a post-lockdown outdoor campaign for the World Out of Home Organization, which ran in 60 countries.

Last month, the agency hired John Blight, a planner at Adam & Eve/DDB, as senior strategist.

Vodafone and New Commercial Arts declined to comment.