Vodafone creates 5G-powered display of children's festive drawings

Vodafone is putting on a 5G-powered light display in Bristol showcasing children's Christmas card drawings.

The telecoms brand is also hosting an online festive art class with artist Rob Biddulph from Draw with Rob on 6 December to help inspire designs.

Participants can submit their festive designs by sharing an image on social media using #ConnectTheMagic and will receive digital images of their creations up in lights.

The "Light up" display will run from 3 December until 31 December on the side of Cabot Circus shopping centre in Bristol.

Made from 1,600 LED bulbs the 23-metre by 16-metre display will be live-streamed every night so families can see their child's design up in lights.

Vodafone will donate £1 for every card design submitted by 30 December to charity Barnardo's.

Nick Jeffery, chief executive Vodafone UK, said: "Keeping everyone connected has been our number one focus this year, and we want to do everything we can to keep people connected to the magic of Christmas, as well as to each other.

"We will give children the opportunity to see their Christmas cards up in lights, as well as to share them electronically with their friends and family. We want as many children as possible to help us 'Light up' Britain while raising vital funds for Barnardo's."