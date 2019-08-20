Vodafone creates infinity mirror experience

Vodafone has created a multi-sensory experience featuring infinity mirrors and neon lights to mark the launch of its unlimited data plan last month.

The "#BeUnlimited experience", which is being delivered by Haygarth, takes visitors on "a sensory journey" through four rooms with the audio/visual experiences.

The first room contains cinematic LED screens that are accompanied by a voiceover. The second area has a fully mirrored infinity room with a light and sound show "to create an ethereal, mind-bending experience". Visitors can then capture an "unlimited selfie" from the infinity mirror selfie booth area.

In the third space there is another mirrored room with neon installations and sound showers, depicting the benefits of Vodafone’s unlimited data plans. Guests exit the experience via the fourth room where they can find out more about how to switch to a Vodafone unlimited data plan, and pick up their unlimited selfie.

The activation will be in Edinburgh Festival Square for four days from 29 August and Newcastle Grainger Street for four days from 5 September.

The experience follows Vodafone’s above-the-line work by Ogilvy that shows a woman multiplying as she walks to the cinema and then goes to a restaurant.

The "#BeUnlimited experience" is reminiscent of Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s work. The 90-year-old has created more than 20 infinity mirror rooms that feature mirrors placed to duplicate the appearance of objects within the room. However Haygarth denied that the activation was inspired by Kusama.

Steve Rogers, chief creative officer at Haygarth, said: "This installation is truly immersive and brings to life the endless ways Vodafone’s new unlimited data plans can enhance customers’ everyday lives – using a mind-blowing mix of light, sound, mirrors and tech to take shoppers on a journey. It really is epic and is already getting people talking."