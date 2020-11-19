Emmet McGonagle
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Vodafone is dreaming of a virtual Christmas in tech-centric spot

Work created by Ogilvy UK and includes fundraising for Barnardo's.

Vodafone has launched a Christmas campaign showcasing the power of technology in keeping people connected during the festive season.

Created by Ogilvy UK, “The magic of connection” begins with a young boy who has a broken leg watching his sister enjoy the snow.

Things take a turn, however, when his sister buys him a VR headset for Christmas, allowing him to enjoy the outside world from the comfort of his bedroom.

The ad makes its TV debut on Friday (20 November) during I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here on ITV and Gogglebox on Channel 4.

It was created by Jamie Romain and Dan Shone, and directed by Nick Gordon through Somesuch. Media is handled by Carat.

“This Christmas we wanted to celebrate the power of human connection by dramatising the special relationship between siblings,” Max Taylor, consumer director at Vodafone UK, said. 

“Using the power of 5G, we wanted to demonstrate the future and full potential of this technology in helping to maintain connections in those moments where we cannot be together.”

The campaign includes a partnership with The Guardian, which gives families ideas on how to keep the Christmas magic alive during the pandemic, as well as a festive light display (set to launch next month) that allows customers to share e-cards, with all money going to Vodafone’s charity partner, Barnardos.

Devia Gurjar, director of brand, marketing and fundraising at Barnardo's, said: "As we enter a challenging winter season, many more families are falling into poverty, and the pandemic is having a damaging impact on children's mental health and increasing their risk of harm at home, online and in the community.

"All this means too many children and young people will be deprived of the chance to enjoy the festive season."

During the first lockdown (16 April), Vodafone collaborated with The Guardian for a campaign highlighting the role of technology in maintaining relationships while practising social distancing.

Connection was also the focal point of Vodafone’s latest campaign, “Everyone.connected”, which hammered home the unifying role of the internet.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Five tips for mastering good measurement

Five tips for mastering good measurement

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago
How brands can reach gaming audiences through CTV

How brands can reach gaming audiences through CTV

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago
How to reach gamers using CTV

How to reach gamers using CTV

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
How a little bit of chaos makes for a whole heap of creativity

How a little bit of chaos makes for a whole heap of creativity

Promoted

November 17, 2020