Vodafone is dreaming of a virtual Christmas in tech-centric spot

Vodafone has launched a Christmas campaign showcasing the power of technology in keeping people connected during the festive season.

Created by Ogilvy UK, “The magic of connection” begins with a young boy who has a broken leg watching his sister enjoy the snow.

Things take a turn, however, when his sister buys him a VR headset for Christmas, allowing him to enjoy the outside world from the comfort of his bedroom.

The ad makes its TV debut on Friday (20 November) during I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here on ITV and Gogglebox on Channel 4.

It was created by Jamie Romain and Dan Shone, and directed by Nick Gordon through Somesuch. Media is handled by Carat.

“This Christmas we wanted to celebrate the power of human connection by dramatising the special relationship between siblings,” Max Taylor, consumer director at Vodafone UK, said.

“Using the power of 5G, we wanted to demonstrate the future and full potential of this technology in helping to maintain connections in those moments where we cannot be together.”

The campaign includes a partnership with The Guardian, which gives families ideas on how to keep the Christmas magic alive during the pandemic, as well as a festive light display (set to launch next month) that allows customers to share e-cards, with all money going to Vodafone’s charity partner, Barnardos.

Devia Gurjar, director of brand, marketing and fundraising at Barnardo's, said: "As we enter a challenging winter season, many more families are falling into poverty, and the pandemic is having a damaging impact on children's mental health and increasing their risk of harm at home, online and in the community.

"All this means too many children and young people will be deprived of the chance to enjoy the festive season."

During the first lockdown (16 April), Vodafone collaborated with The Guardian for a campaign highlighting the role of technology in maintaining relationships while practising social distancing.

Connection was also the focal point of Vodafone’s latest campaign, “Everyone.connected”, which hammered home the unifying role of the internet.