Vodafone and ITV launch co-branded ads in campaign to rename Boxing Day

Vodafone is partnering with ITV as part of its campaign to rebrand Boxing Day as "ReBoxing Day".

ITV Creative has developed a series of co-branded 30-second TV commercials, 10-second reminders, and bespoke social-first videos fronted by radio host and TV presenter Roman Kemp.

Kemp will be encouraging the nation to give the "Gift of connection" and rebox pre-loved phones, tablets, or laptops for redistribution to digitally disconnected young people and families via Vodafone's Great British Tech Appeal.

The campaign, which is part of Vodafone's "everyone.connected" initiative, launches today (10 December) and will peak on the 26 December rebranding the day "ReBoxing Day" in partnership with ITV across ITV's main TV channel and the ITV hub.

Maria Koutsoudakis, brand and marketing director, Vodafone UK, said: "This Christmas campaign follows Vodafone's commitment to connect one million people living in digital poverty by the end of 2022. ITV are the perfect partner for 'everyone.connected' because they have the talent and the clout to create real conversation and galvanise the nation to act."

ITV director of creative and digital partnerships Bhavit Chandrani said: "Much of our audience relies on phones, laptops and tablets, so we are proud to be working in partnership with Vodafone and The Story Lab on a fantastic campaign like this that shows viewers how they can help people who are digitally disconnected."

Vodafone has committed to connecting one million people living without access to the internet by the end of 2022. Since its launch in May, Vodafone claims the initiative has helped around 80,000 people across the UK.

The multi-touchpoint campaign builds on Vodafone's "Give the gift of connection" spot by Ogilvy. Last week Vodafone illuminated London's South Bank with a giant gift box to encourage people to donate their old devices.