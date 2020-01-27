Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Vodafone names Anne Stilling global director of brand and media

She takes over from Sara Martins de Oliveira.

Stilling: has worked at Vodafone since 2009
Stilling: has worked at Vodafone since 2009

Anne Stilling has been appointed global director of brand and media at Vodafone, taking over from Sara Martins de Oliveira.

Stilling has worked at Vodafone since 2009. She took on the role of director of brand communication and media in 2015 and will relocate from Germany to London for the new job.

Campaign revealed in July last year that Oliveira was stepping down from her role as the top marketer at Vodafone after six years at the company.

During her time she made significant changes in the marketing division, including a global rebrand and bringing biddable media buying in-house.

Anomaly works on Vodafone’s global strategic and creative work, having won the account last August.

Vodafone appointed Dentsu Aegis Network’s Carat to work on its media planning and buying last September after a head-to-head battle with WPP’s Group M. The account had been held by Wavemaker since 2014.

Vodafone declined to comment.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

Added 8 hours ago
Tasha Sullivan
Building brand humanity

Building brand humanity

Promoted

January 23, 2020
The top trends and technologies you should know about

The top trends and technologies you should know about

Promoted

January 15, 2020
AGENCY
Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Promoted

January 13, 2020