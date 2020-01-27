Vodafone names Anne Stilling global director of brand and media

Anne Stilling has been appointed global director of brand and media at Vodafone, taking over from Sara Martins de Oliveira.

Stilling has worked at Vodafone since 2009. She took on the role of director of brand communication and media in 2015 and will relocate from Germany to London for the new job.

Campaign revealed in July last year that Oliveira was stepping down from her role as the top marketer at Vodafone after six years at the company.

During her time she made significant changes in the marketing division, including a global rebrand and bringing biddable media buying in-house.

Anomaly works on Vodafone’s global strategic and creative work, having won the account last August.

Vodafone appointed Dentsu Aegis Network’s Carat to work on its media planning and buying last September after a head-to-head battle with WPP’s Group M. The account had been held by Wavemaker since 2014.

Vodafone declined to comment.