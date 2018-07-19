Jon Tapper
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
4-6 minutes

How Vodafone and Ogilvy spoke to a younger generation with Voxi

Vodofone had to learn how to engage a new demographic, and fast.

To continue reading this article you need to be registered with Campaign. Registration is free and only takes a minute. Register here or sign in below if you already have an account.

Existing users sign in here

Forgotten Password?

Having trouble signing in?

Contact Customer Support at
support@campaignlive.co.uk
or call 020 8267 8121

Don't have an account?

Register for free today to be eligible for email bulletins and further access to articles.

Register Now

Or

See membership options

If you have recently become a member, please follow the link below to obtain your user login and password

Activate membership 

Marketing Society member? Click here for full access 

Get top stories and new campaigns emailed to you each day

Stay in touch with our Campaign bulletins

Sign up here

Follow us

MOST READ
TRENDING
Media Week 30 Under 30 2018 winners announced
Share
July 19, 2018 Gideon Spanier

1 Media Week 30 Under 30 2018 winners announced

Women strongly outweigh men for the third year in a row in the Media Week 30 Under 30 2018, run in partnership with Hearst UK.

Shell's 'Make the future' campaign highlighting clean energy initiatives

2 Shell's expected global winners: VCCP, Dentsu, Mediacom, Doremus

Brainlabs to help Vodafone to take digital media-buying in-house

3 Brainlabs to help Vodafone to take digital media-buying in-house

Publicis.Sapient's Sturgeon departs agency scene with doubts about current model

4 Publicis.Sapient's Sturgeon departs agency scene with doubts abo...

Lenovo hires Publicis Media for global media business

5 Lenovo hires Publicis Media for global media business

6 One has the power: What Publicis Groupe's Annette King will do w...

Share0 shares

7 Heineken pokes fun at smug abstainers (sort of) in first TV camp...

Share0 shares

8 Lloyds should be banned from using 'By your side' slogan, public...

Share0 shares

9 Adidas' World Cup campaign foiled by Nike, survey shows

Share0 shares

10 P&G appoints Katharine Newby-Grant to top UK marketing job

Share0 shares
Sorrell: 'I'm going to start again'
Shares0
Share May 08, 2018 Thomas Moore

1 Sorrell: 'I'm going to start again'

The former WPP CEO said on Tuesday at Techonomy NYC 18 that he's not planning to retire.

2 When being selfish works

Gotta have it? Why Pepsi's dud could slow the in-house stampede
Shares0

3 Gotta have it? Why Pepsi's dud could slow the in-house stampede

WPP forms Team Energy to handle BP's global media, advertising and communications account
Shares0

4 WPP forms Team Energy to handle BP's global media, advertising a...

Justin Tindall's comments have sparked a diversity debate
Shares0

5 M&C Saatchi creative chief Justin Tindall sparks diversity debat...

6 How adland can crack gender equality in 2017

Share0 shares

7 Comparethemarket renews Disney partnership ahead of The Last Jed...

Share0 shares

8 Jaguar Land Rover calls global media review and resumes online a...

Share0 shares

9 'Having children helps your career', says marketing chief Kirsty...

Share0 shares

10 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outda...

Share0 shares