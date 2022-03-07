Vodafone serves up partnership with Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu has teamed up with Vodafone to become its grassroots tennis ambassador.

Following the brand’s recent multi-year deal with Wimbledon and the All England Club as Official Connectivity Partner of The Championships, the teenage tennis sensation will work with the brand to rally the next generation of players and help grow grassroots tennis in the UK.

Raducanu will represent Vodafone's tennis initiatives including the Play Your Way to Wimbledon competition, formerly known as the Road to Wimbledon, which will be delivered in partnership by the Lawn Tennis Association, the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club and Vodafone.

Thousands of players aged 14 and under and 18 and under are set to take part, with regional finals taking place in June and July. Those who progress to the national finals will have the true Wimbledon experience by playing on Wimbledon’s Aorangi Courts in August.

From 2023, the LTA and the All England Club will expand the competition further to make it more inclusive by adding more age groups and disability categories with the support of Vodafone.

Vodafone will use its connectivity to help Raducanu keep in touch with her loved ones as she tours with its superfast 5G network as well as AR, VR and haptic technology.

To celebrate this announcement, Vodafone has created a 360-degree digital sculpture of Raducanu alongside grassroots player Katie Randall, alongside a short film featuring the two playing a match together.

To reflect Vodafone’s commitment to cutting-edge technology, the brand used time-slice rigs with 120 cameras to make the digital sculptures.

Emma Raducanu commented on her new role as ambassador: “I’m so excited to be working with Vodafone to inspire the next generation of tennis players in the UK. The support I received at a grassroots level has been key to my development as a player, and I’m looking forward to helping make these initiatives even bigger, better and more accessible.”

Max Taylor, consumer director at Vodafone, explained: “Emma has captivated the nation over the past 18 months, delivering one of the most iconic British sporting moments in recent memory and inspiring a huge number of new players to pick up a racket for the first time.

"As the face of modern British tennis and a graduate of the LTA’s grassroots programme – which we are proud to now be supporting – Emma is the perfect person to champion the relaunch and expansion of Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone, and our ambition to democratise the sport and connect a new generation of fans and players.”

Gus Henderson, commercial director at the All England Club, added: “We are delighted to work with the LTA and Vodafone to build on the strong heritage of the Road to Wimbledon, relaunching and expanding it to become the UK’s biggest individual mass participation competition.

“We hope that Play Your Way to Wimbledon helps to encourage more children to try tennis and develop a love of the game, with the chance to play on the grass courts at Wimbledon as a compelling inspiration factor.”

Oliver Scadgell, participation director at the LTA, said: “By working with Vodafone and the All England Club on this competition, we’re continuing our vision to open up tennis and grow the sport at a grassroots level.

“The introduction of broader age groups and disability categories from 2023 is key to this objective and it’s hugely beneficial to have Emma’s support in encouraging participation.”

To find out more about Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone, including how to sign up to compete at your local club, park or school, visit the dedicated website.