Vodafone unveils Christmas tree with digital effects to bring rewards scheme to life

Vodafone is touring the UK with a Christmas tree that has digital add-ons to promote the mobile operator's new loyalty platform, VeryMe Rewards.

The tree will visit shopping centres in three UK cities – Bristol, London and Manchester – with the experience available to everyone, regardless of what mobile network they are on.

As part of the activation, shoppers will get the chance to discover the rewards that are available to Vodafone customers through VeryMe Rewards and will be encouraged to download the app.

Visitors will be able interact with the tree by sending personalised messages that will be displayed live; these can then be shared on social media via an e-card. Before leaving the activation, Vodafone customers will also receive a gift for taking part, along with the option to use a free gift-wrapping service.

Holly Riddle, channel marketing brand manager at Vodafone UK, said: "Christmas is a huge time of year for Vodafone and our customers, and this year we’re really excited to be doing something that will bring the joy of Christmas to life in a distinctively Vodafone way. Our VeryMe tree provides a great opportunity to introduce shoppers to our VeryMe Rewards, while reminding existing customers how much we value and reward them for choosing Vodafone."

The campaign is being delivered by Haygarth. The tree will be unveiled at Manchester Arndale shopping centre on 5 December and stay until 9 December, before moving to Westfield London in Shepherd's Bush during 11-15 December, with a final stop at Bristol’s Cabot Circus during 19-22 December.