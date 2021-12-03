Vodafone wants to restore Boxing Day to its former glory and true meaning

Vodafone has launched a campaign to return Boxing Day to its original purpose, as a day of charitable giving.

"ReBoxing Day" builds on Vodafone's "Give the gift of connection" campaign by Ogilvy, launched last month, continuing to encourage the British public to donate their old devices to help tackle digital exclusion in the UK. The campaign is fronted by radio host and TV presenter Roman Kemp.

Vodafone is illuminating London's South Bank with a giant LED gift box constructed of transparent screens, until 5 December. The box displays user-reactive content, communicating the campaign messages and encouraging passers-by to get involved.

Consumers will be invited to step inside the giant gift and pledge to donate their old devices via an oversized, mobile phone touchscreen. Vodafone will then send participants a pre-paid donation pack. Everyone who pledges will be able to "Santa-fy" themselves by creating a festive gif that can be shared on social media, and they will receive a special Christmas decoration for their tree.

For those who don't have a mobile device or tablet to pledge or donate, there's an instant social sharing mechanic that invites people to take a festive selfie outside the giant LED gift, so they can encourage their friends and families to donate their old tech for "ReBoxing Day". Those not able to visit the installation can request a pre-paid donation bag online by searching "Vodafone –everyone.connected". Haygarth is delivering the activation.

The multi-touchpoint campaign will be supported by a partnership with ITV on 10 December, which will include TV, video on-demand and display. It will play out across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #ReBoxingDay and a mix of advertising and creator content from influencers including Vogue Williams and Dilly Carter.

Max Taylor, consumer director, Vodafone UK, said: "We want to galvanise the public to get behind our campaign to tackle digital poverty. Most people have old devices tucked away at home that they know they will never use again. Our 'ReBoxing Day' campaign is about encouraging people to embrace their inner Santa and re-gift their old devices to those in need."