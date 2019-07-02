Vogue Eyewear and Schwarzkopf partner All Out Beauty

Vogue Eyewear and Schwarzkopf are among brands that have partnered All Out Beauty to offer experiences at a selection of festivals. The activation, created by N2O, will see each brand given its own space within an on-site pop-up.

Vogue Eyewear will showcase its Gigi Hadid sunglasses capsule collection and visitors can take pictures against a New York loft-style backdrop and post it for a chance to win a prize. Visitors can also purchase the sunglasses online with a discount during the festival.

Schwarzkopf will offer free glitter hair treatments and promote its latest products. The Henkel brand will have hair stylists giving makeovers using its Glitter Glam, Got2B and LIVE Wild Wefts products.

Rachael Rowland, head of marketing at Henkel Beauty Care, said: "We’re delighted to be joining All Out Beauty at British Summer Time this year, offering our styling services to the public."

Also at the pop-up, Superdrug's Beauty Studios and B by Superdrug brands will provide free nail treatments, while brand ambassadors will be giving animal-look makeovers.

Fiat is a returning partner and is running a carpool karaoke-style experience where visitors can choose to perform a song from the festival’s headline acts, dressing up with props and costumes in the car.

In addition, All Out Beauty will be offering glitter makeovers. Orly products will also be featured and Solait suncream samples will be given out.

The activation will be at British Summer Time from 5 - 14 July, Brighton Pride from 3 - 4 August and Fusion Festival from 30 August - 1 September.

Clare James, commercial director at N2O, said: "We have incredible access to numerous beauty brands and, with it, their insight. We knew that these brands found it tough to have a presence at festivals for various reasons, so we wanted to create an unforgettable experience within an experience; a fashion and beauty pop-up within festivals."