Volkswagen cloaks other car brands to promote electric charging

Ad by Adam & Eve/DDB highlights charging points at Tesco stores nationwide.

Volkswagen: cars from other brands are hidden
Volkswagen has chosen to cloak other car brands in a spot that promotes its electric charging points at Tesco stores.

The ad, "Sheets", was created by Adam & Eve/DDB and highlights the fact that the car brand is delivering the free charging points at 400 locations nationwide for all cars, even those "it would rather not show" on TV.

The spot opens in a car park, where a man is struggling to locate his car because they are all covered by sheets, with the exception of a Volkswagen, which drives off. The ad ends in a Tesco car park as the Volkswagen driver pulls up to charge her car at the Pod Point charging station.

The campaign, created by Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland, was directed by Billy Boyd Cape through Academy Films.

The work breaks on TV on Saturday (12 June) and appears online with 60-, 30- and 20-second executions, with media handled by PHD.

Sarah Cox, head of marketing at Volkswagen Passenger Cars UK, said: “Volkswagen literally means the people's car and we believe that everyone should be able to drive electric cars. That's why we're so proud of our partnership with Tesco and Pod Point, because we're helping build the nation's charging infrastructure for everyone.

“Instead of keeping the chargers for Volkswagen drivers only, we have ensured anyone can top up with free, green energy, whatever car brand they choose to drive."

Volkswagen will be creating more than 1,600 chargers at 400 Tesco stores.

Nelson, executive creative director at Adam & Eve/DDB said: “This is a fun and light-hearted spot, which, despite the tone, delivers a serious message thanks to good, old-fashioned storytelling. These chargers aren’t just free for Volkswagen drivers. They’re free for everyone, even the car brands Volkswagen (for obvious reasons) would rather not show on TV.”

